Warangal: Surekha, Seethakka get ministries

Warangal : The newly-elected MLAs Konda Surekha (Warangal East), Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka (Mulugu), Naini Rajender Reddy (Warangal West) and others belonging to the erstwhile Warangal district took oath in the first session of third Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi administered the oath.

Meanwhile, Konda Surekha and Seethakka who were inducted into the State Cabinet have been allotted their portfolios by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. While Konda Surekha oversees the Environment & Forests and Endowment departments, Danasari Anasuya will look after Panchayat Raj, Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply); and Women & Child Welfare departments.

Incidentally, the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development portfolio was held by Errabelli Dayakar Rao who also hails from erstwhile Warangal district. Seethakka also got Women and Child Welfare Ministry held by Satyavathi Rathod of Mahabubabad.