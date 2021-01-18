Warangal: Techie, declared brain dead, saves 3 lives

Warangal: A 20-year-old girl, declared brain dead following an accident, gave a new lease of life to three people, after her parents donated her organs. On January 14, Cheryala Abhinitha, a resident of Julaiwada in Hanamkonda, studying B Tech final year, met with an accident on Hunter Road. She underwent treatment in Hanamkonda and later in Hyderabad. Later, she was declared brain dead by the doctors.

Telangana, Eye, Organ, Body Donors Association Warangal president Konreddy Malla Reddy heaped praise on Abhinitha's parents - Chandrasekhar and Krishnaveni – for coming forward to donate the organs of their daughter. Reddy said that the girl's parents readily agreed to donate their daughter's organs when the association approached them. Jeevandan, NIMS, Hyderabad, Co-Chairman Dr G Swarnalatha supervised the transplantation process and the liver and two kidneys were transplanted to three people.