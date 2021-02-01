Warangal: Teenmar Mallanna slams Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Warangal: The election to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency Council seat is giving Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sleepless nights, opined TV anchor Teenmar Mallanna aka Chintapandu Naveen. Addressing the media persons here on Sunday, Mallanna, who is contesting the Council seat, said that the Chief Minister was aware of the fact that no more of his jugglery of words would work for him, thus he lifted curtain for a new drama to attract the voters by talking about jobs, PRC and unemployment allowance. However, his ploy would not work as the people were aware of his guiles, Mallanna said. TRS ploy to lure the voters in the GHMC elections backfired even though it announced Rs 10,000 relief to the flood-affected, he reminded.



Mallanna ridiculed the claim of sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who was seeking re-election claiming that the TRS government had provided 14 lakh jobs. Stating that thousands of postgraduates and scholars have turned into labourers due to lack of employment opportunities, he dared Palla to prove his claims.

Palla who never spoke about the unemployment in the Council has no moral right to contest the Council seat, he said. "Fearing defeat, Palla is now resorting to win the election through fake votes. I will expose it within 20 days," Mallanna challenged.

Mallanna said that he had met three lakh graduates during his 1,650 kilometre padayatra. On the development front, Warangal city is falling behind by 30 years. "KCR made a lot of promises during his visit to slums in Warangal in 2015. Can he visit again and meet them?" he questioned. Mallanna alleged that the government was trying to scuttle his election campaign by implicating him in false cases.