Warangal: Telangana witnessing rapid progress under BRS govt says Vinay Bhaskar

Warangal: Telangana region that languished in the united Andhra Pradesh regime has made a rapid progress after the bifurcation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.

Speaking at the BRS cadres' Atmeeya Sammelanam in Hanumakonda on Monday, Vinay said that his constituency witnessed a stunted growth due to paucity of funds before 2014. "Since the formation of Telangana, funds started to flow in constantly, leading to all round development of the State," the Chief Whip said. The Warangal West constituency barely received Rs 5 crore funds in the undivided State, and it's other way around after 2014, he said.

Earlier the MLAs belonging to the Congress and the Telugu Desam used to disappear after the elections, he said. He criticised the Opposition leaders for stalling the development. "Instead of playing a responsible role, the Opposition leaders have been raising hue and cry over the government," he said.

Vinay said that the BRS government has been implementing several welfare and developmental programmes and created a sense of trust among the people. He said that almost all the sections of people one way or other are being benefited by the welfare schemes implemented by the State Government. Vinay said that the BRS leadership has always shown concern towards its cadres. Vinay also promised to support the BRS cadres.

Telangana Legislative Council Government Whip M S Prabhakar Rao, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman S Sunder Raj Yadav, Telangana State Roads Development Corporation Mettu Srinivas and Hanumakonda ZP chairman Sudhir Kumar were among others present.