- Chandrababu Arrest- The investigating authorities should have maintained restraint says Kishan Reddy
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
Warangal: The inseparable Kondas
Spouses are not just part of people’s personal lives: they are often the best and most loyal friends when in need.
Warangal : Spouses are not just part of people’s personal lives: they are often the best and most loyal friends when in need. Former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha wiping the sweat off her husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao’s face at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned here that Surekha and Murali are seen as a perfect couple. The couple’s success is that while Surekha goes out on campaign trail, Konda Murali is the one who pulls the strings strategically from the behind. Although the duo belongs to two different communities, the couple remained loyal to each other.
