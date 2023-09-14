Warangal: The inseparable Kondas

Warangal : Spouses are not just part of people’s personal lives: they are often the best and most loyal friends when in need. Former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha wiping the sweat off her husband and former MLC Konda Muralidhar Rao’s face at a meeting in Hanumakonda on Wednesday.

It may be mentioned here that Surekha and Murali are seen as a perfect couple. The couple’s success is that while Surekha goes out on campaign trail, Konda Murali is the one who pulls the strings strategically from the behind. Although the duo belongs to two different communities, the couple remained loyal to each other.