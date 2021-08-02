Warangal: Tribute to Sindhu in miniscule art

Warangal: Sculpting miniature items is his passion. Thatikonda Srijith comes up with something every now and then.

This time the 17-year-old carved a bronze medal on the tip of a pencil head and a badminton pictogram on another pencil head in a tribute to PV Sindhu who won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.

It took Srijith of Gopalpur area in Hanamkonda 3.30 minutes to sculpt it. It may be noted here that some of his works have earned him a place in the Credence Book of World Record.

Srijith is a second year student of polytechnic at VMR Polytechnic College.