Warangal: Tributes paid to Police Martyrs

Warangal : Rich tributes were paid to the policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, also known as Flag Day, (October 21) here on Saturday. Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha urged the policemen to rededicate themselves for their noble responsibilities.

DCP (crimes) Dasari Muralidhar read out the names of 189 policemen who laid down their lives in the discharge of duty in the country during the last one year. The policemen under the aegis of RI Sekhar performed the ‘Shok Shastra’ and observed a two-minute silence in remembrance of martyrs.

Warangal district judge Radha Devi, collector P Pravinya, Hanumakonda collector Sikta Patnaik and municipal commissioner Shaik Rizwan Basha were among others who paid tributes to the martyrs at the Cops Memorial Stupam in the Police Headquarters. Later, the policemen took out a rally from Police Martyrs’ Stupam to Ashok Junction.