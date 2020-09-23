Warangal: TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy leads farmers protest

Narsampet (Warangal): Opposing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services; Essential Commodities (Amendment), a large number of farmers, who converged to Narsampet on tractors and bullock carts, staged a protest on Tuesday.

Addressing the protestors, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that agriculture bills brought in by the Central Government are against the interests of the farmers. "The bills are likely to meddle with the benefits received by the farmers in the State," Reddy said.

He said that while the Telangana Government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working towards the upliftment of the farmers, the Centre is trying to hit the farmers. Stating that the bill is to collapse the entire agriculture market system, the MLA demanded the Centre to backtrack its decision.

The bill also exposes the farmers to exploitation by the middlemen and traders, he added. Farmers from Telangana would take out a rally in Delhi if the Central Government fails to roll back the bill, Reddy said