Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu says Speed up road works

Warangal: It's time to speed up developmental works taken up under Smart City Mission, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. The Collector along with Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the works of 11 smart roads here on Wednesday and told the officials to expedite the works. He expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of expansion works of bus station road, Mulugu road, Bhadrakali road, MGM-Pochamma Maidan-Venkatrama Junction road. He directed the contractors to increase the workforce so that to complete the works at the earliest.

The Collector instructed the officials to speed up the modernisation works of Pothana Vijnana Peetham. He also told the officials to complete the civil works of Sa Re Ga Ma park near Padmakshi temple. Smart city official Voleti Anand and GWMC SE Satyanarayana were among others present.