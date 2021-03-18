X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu says Speed up road works

Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspecting road works in Warangal on Wednesday
x

Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspecting road works in Warangal on Wednesday

Highlights

It’s time to speed up developmental works taken up under Smart City Mission, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said.

Warangal: It's time to speed up developmental works taken up under Smart City Mission, Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said. The Collector along with Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy inspected the works of 11 smart roads here on Wednesday and told the officials to expedite the works. He expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of expansion works of bus station road, Mulugu road, Bhadrakali road, MGM-Pochamma Maidan-Venkatrama Junction road. He directed the contractors to increase the workforce so that to complete the works at the earliest.

The Collector instructed the officials to speed up the modernisation works of Pothana Vijnana Peetham. He also told the officials to complete the civil works of Sa Re Ga Ma park near Padmakshi temple. Smart city official Voleti Anand and GWMC SE Satyanarayana were among others present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X