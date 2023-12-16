Warangal: Varun takes charge as C&MD of NPDCL

Warangal : Karnati Varun Reddy, IAS 2019 Batch, took over as the Chairman and Managing Director (C&MD) of the Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) in Hanumakonda on Friday. Before this appointment, Varun worked as the district collector of Nirmal. After assuming office, Varun said that he would strive hard to live up to the expectations of the customers.

Varun also worked as the additional collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. During that period, Varun played a key role in the execution of various schemes, especially in the implementation of Poshan Abhiyan which earned the Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration. Varun was also instrumental in the establishment of a mobile theatre by women self-help groups in the district. Varun also worked as the Project Officer (PO) of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor.

Varun who hails from Miryalaguda of Nalgonda district cracked the UPSC by securing All-India 7th Rank. He did his B Tech in Computer Science from IIT, Bombay. Varun is the son of P Nagamani, the Agriculture Department’s additional director, and Dr Janardhan Reddy, an ophthalmologist. It may be mentioned here that Annamaneni Gopal Rao resigned as the C&MD of the TSNPDCL on December 7.