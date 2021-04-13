Warangal will be on par with Hyderabad

Warangal: The onus is on the TRS government to turn Warangal into a future destination like Hyderabad, the global city, said MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao. KTR assured this during his schedule that included many inaugurations and laying foundation stones in the city on Monday. This apart, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is keen to develop Warangal on various fronts, KTR said, referring to the launch of developmental works worth around Rs 2,500 crore on the day. Metro Neo Rail is in the pipeline and it would happen in near future, he added.



KTR said that the government kept its word by initiating daily drinking water supply at Rampur. Without KCR's vision, it wouldn't have happened, the Minister said. The Centre, which failed to establish a railway coach factory, denied the locals the employment opportunity, he added.

"When I questioned them about this on social media, I was hit with abuses from the BJP activists, but they never gave an answer. The Centre announced a coach factory in Latur (Maharashtra) in 2018 and it was functioning already whereas Telangana is still waiting for that to happen since 2014. When I questioned about it on social media, abuses poured in from BJP," KTR said.

The prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and fertilisers have gone up since BJP took over the reins of the Centre. Moreover, the BJP says that it was for the benefit of the country, he said. He criticised the BJP for not releasing adequate funds to the State. "Everyone knows what the TRS Government had done to them," he said, appealing to people to support the party in the ensuing elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).