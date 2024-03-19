Warangal’s share in nominated posts dips

Warangal: The erstwhile Warangal district had a lion’s share in holding the State-level Corporation chairman posts in the BRS Government. At one point in time, 10 out of 39 State-level Corporation chairperson posts were held by the leaders from undivided Warangal.

The Revanth Reddy Government which appointed 37 statewide posts allotted six chairmanship posts to Warangal. It may be recalled here that Congress leadership made former MP Sircilla Rajaiah the chairman of the Telangana State Finance Commission, last month.

The others who got nominated posts are Warangal DCCB former chairman Janga Raghava Reddy who tried intensely to contest from the Warangal West constituency has been appointed as Chairman of the Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers’ Federation Limited. All India Adivasi Congress vice chairman Tejavath Bellaiah Naik got the chairman post of Girijan Cooperative Finance Development Corporation. Bellaiah Naik was a strong contender for the Mahabubabad assembly constituency ticket. TPCC official spokesperson Md Riaz got the State Grandhalaya Parishad chairman post. Riaz is known as a loyal congressman. Jayashankar Bhupalpally district Congress president Aitha Prakash Reddy is entrusted with the chairman post of the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation Limited.

Engala Venkatrami Reddy bagged the all-important post of Kakatiya Urban Development Limited chairman. Venkatrami Reddy sacrificed Parkal assembly ticket for Revuri Prakash Reddy. He honestly worked for the victory of the party. It may be noted here that besides its responsibilities, KUDA is also the executing agency of several projects like ORR and Kaloji Kalakshetram etc.