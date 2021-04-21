'Wear mask - Save your life'

Warangal: The Hans India on Tuesday started mass campaign to alert the people, who for some reasons not following Covid-19 precautions.

'With coronavirus spreading again, it has now become imperative for people to remain indoors as much as possible. If at all they have to step out, wear a perfect mask.' Speaking to The Hans India, cardiologist Dr Srinivas Ramaka, who has been sensitising people about the ill effects of tobacco use, through his Srinivasa Heart Foundation in Warangal for over a decade, said, "Face masks combined with other preventive measures, such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing, can help slow down the spread of coronavirus and its news strains."

"After the lockdown implemented from March 25 to May 31 last year, the government initiated 'unlock' procedure. Even though the government eased lockdown through a graded and pre-emptive approach, the people took it for granted and made a mess of it.

Despite the standard procedures such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing in place, a majority of people violated and ran berserk turning to malls, restaurants, religious places etc." "The government could have dealt with iron hand even after initiating unlock procedure. Now with the situation is precariously poised, the government had at last announced partial lockdown from Tuesday," Praja Vedika State Convener Tirunahari Seshu said.