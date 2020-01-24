Women not inferior: Commissioner of Police V Ravinder

Warangal: Shun inferiority complex and stand up to the challenge, Commissioner of Police V Ravinder said, addressing girl students at an awareness programme organised by the Subedari police here on Friday in connection with the National Girl Child Day. He emphasised the need for dialling 100 to inform the police in case they are in danger.

He said that the police department has taken several measures for the safety of women. Within five minutes in urban areas and 10 minutes in rural areas, the police will be at your service, he added. He advised the women to install the Hawk Eye mobile app in their phones. It will be immense help if they are in distress, he said. He also told them to utilise the services of She teams.

The Commissioner told the girl students to focus on their academics and career. "Set goals and achieve them. It's the only way that you can bring good name to your parents," Ravinder said. Later, a pledge was administered to all the students to create awareness on dial 100 among their peers. The police Jagruthi teams demonstrated self-defence skills for the safety of women. East Zone DCP K Nagaraju, Trainee IPS Yogesh Goutham, Masterji School correspondent Sunder Raj Yadav, Shine Educational Institute correspondent Kumar Yadav were among others present.