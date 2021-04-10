Women voters outnumber men

Warangal: The much-awaited announcement of reservations for the BC, SC, ST and Women in the ensuing elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) was out. It may be mentioned here that GWMC now has 66 divisions (earlier the number was 58) following the delimitation. Of which, 33 divisions have been earmarked for the women as per the government's decision to implement a 50 per cent quota in the local body elections.

The total number of voters in the GWMC limit is 6,52,978. The number of women voters is 3,29,872, slightly outnumbering men whose headcount is 3,22,918. This apart, there are 176 others (transgender) in the voter list.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties raised quite a few objections. They pointed out several discrepancies in the draft voter list released on Thursday. Responding to the complaints, Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy assured to clear all the hiccups before publishing the final notification.

Meanwhile, the district administration had identified 816 polling booths. On the other hand, speculation is rife that the government may issue election notification somewhere between April 15 and 17.











