19-year-old youth stabs younger brother with knife in Chandigarh

A silly fight turned into a brutal murder, where a 19-year-old youth has stabbed his younger brother with a knife. This crime has come into light in Chandigarh.

The police who reached the crime scene were shocked to see the stabbing injuries on the boy's chest. The autopsy report will reveal the injury details, which is yet to be out.

Going into the details, Aman Rana and Abhishek Rana (17) are brothers who reside along with his mother, grandparents at Bapu Dham village in Chandigarh.

Recently, a conflict broke out between the brothers over a mobile phone and their mother scolded and sent them out of the house. With this, boys went to nearby ground and fought with each other.

In this context, Aman Rana lost his cool and attacked his younger brother Abhishek Rana and stabbed him to death with a knife. On receipt of the information, the police arrived at the spot and said that the murder had taken place at around 12:30 pm.

The police who examined the body were shocked to see the stabbing injuries. Later the body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. On the incident, the police registered a case, took the accused into their custody and investigating further.