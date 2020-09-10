2 minor sisters drown in river in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota: A 14-year-old girl and her 13-year-old cousin drowned in Ujjad river in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan while taking a bath, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon, and the bodies were fished out of the river at night, they said, adding that both knew how to swim.



The deceased were identified as Sunita, daughter of Ramlal Gurjar, and her cousin, Laxmibai, daughter of Narayan (Ramlal's brother), residents of Barodiya village in the Asnawar police station area of Jhalawar, the police said.

According to the family members, both the girls knew how to swim, and they used to bathe in the river daily.

They may have swam towards the deeper part of the river but failed to make it back, the police said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after autopsy on Thursday morning and a case of unnatural death lodged, a police official said.