3 killed, 2 injured in road accident in UP's Etah
Etah (UP): Three men were killed and two others seriously injured when their motorcycles were hit by another vehicle on Isauli-Jalesar road, police said on Thursday.
The accident took place near Chirawali village on late Wednesday evening.
The five men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Ankit (20), Vishal (21) and Vimal (21) succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.
