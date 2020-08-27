38 kgs of ganja seized, 4 held at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: In a joint operation led by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), four persons were arrested and 38 kgs of contraband stuffed in neatly packed sacks worth Rs.3.8 lakh seized at Visakhapatnam railway station.



The police arrested when the accused were boarding AP Express to head to Jhansi and New Delhi. Based on the information from the counterparts at New Delhi and Agra that illegal transportation of ganja is taking place through AP Express boarded from Visakhapatnam, all the four were arrested by a special team comprising the GRP and the RPF personnel on Wednesday, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam, Jitendra Srivastava said at a conference held here on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Thakur Suna,21 from Odisha, Ramnarayan,55 from Uttar Pradesh, Santan Das,27 and Vindeeshwar Kumar,21 from Bihar.

Jitendra Srivastava later lauded the efforts made by the GRP and the RPF personnel to nab the accused on time, risking their lives during the pandemic. He said the ganja was collected by the accused from the Agency area for sale in parts of North India for a huge margin.

SHO/GRP Saratraj Kumar, RPF inspectors T S Swamy and P Srinivasa Rao, among others attended the meet.