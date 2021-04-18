4 die in car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh
Chitrakoot (UP): At least four people died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a car in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Sunday morning, police said.
The deceased were residents of Mahoba district and were going to Allahabad, police said.
Around 5 am, the car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Ramnagar block, an officer said.
Raipura police station incharge Sushilchandra Sharma said the four deceased, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, included a child and two women.
Five persons were seriously injured, the officer said.
