5 sadhus injured in accident in Uttar Pradesh
Highlights
Five sadhus were injured, two of them seriously, when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday morning.
Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Five sadhus were injured, two of them seriously, when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Monday morning.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured sadhus. He asked the officials to reach the spot without delay.
The sadhus have been admitted to a nearby medical college.
They were on their way from Agra to Lucknow when the accident took place.
