5-Year-Old Abducted And Killed In Uttar Pradesh, Body Found In Drain

A 5-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh went missing on Monday afternoon. After a desperate search for her, she was however found covered with a bloodstain all over her body. This incident becomes even more bizarre as the body of the girl was found inside the drain outside her neighbor's house as reported by Bhaskar Mishra, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali.



The body of the minor was found in a heart-wrenching condition with her throat slit in half. The girl had gone missing on Monday and was found hours after that in terrible condition, said the police. SHO Bhaskar Mishra further added that the crime was committed with the help of a sharp weapon.

On Monday, the mother of the 5-year-old had registered a complaint of abduction. However, as events unfolded the tragic death of the girl was revealed and the case of murder was added to it. According to Mr. Mishra, the abduction followed by the murder might be a result of enmity with the parents of the minor.

With respect to this case, some primary suspects have been destined while the others are still being interrogated.