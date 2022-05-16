81-Year-Old Man From Noida Arrested Forr 'Digital Rape' Of A Minor

An 81-year-old sketch artist was detained for allegedly on Sunday for allegedly rapping a 17-year-old student who was under his live-in partner's care. According to authorities, the alleged abuse began when the girl was 10 years old and lasted for seven years until his arrest. The suspect lived with the minor as her guardian.



After a complaint from his live-in partner, the artist was arrested for 'digital rape,' or forced penetration with fingers and toes.

digital rape was not regarded a type of rape until December 2012, when the Nirbhaya gang rape spurred a flurry of amendments in the legislation dealing with sexual violence . It include forced sex with the female without including the reproductive organ.

The man, a professional artist, had an office in Himachal Pradesh, and one of his employees moved his underage daughter to live with him so that she could receive an education, according to police. Since then, he has been sexually exploiting the minor.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh said that at first, the girl was terrified but after a month, she began documenting the suspect's sexual approaches, largely as audio files. She gathered substantial evidence and told a woman who lived with the suspect about her ordeal, who then filed a report.

The man was charged with rape, 323 (voluntarily causing harm), and 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, reported The Times Of India.

The accused was brought before a local court on Sunday and remanded in judicial detention for 14 days.