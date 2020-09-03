ACB recovers 1.5 kg gold from Keesara Tahsildar’s bank locker

Hyderabad: In continuation with the investigation against Keesara Tahsildar, Evra Balraju Nagaraju, the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday opened a bank locker and recovered over 1.5 kg of gold worth Rs 57.6 lakh from it.



According to ACB officials, the locker key was found from Tahsildar's residence during the search. After a lot of questioning, the Tahsildar revealed the source of the key to the ACB officials who then visited the South Indian Bank of Alwal branch.

With the help of bank officials, the locker was opened. The locker was booked in the name of GJ Narender, a relative of Tahsildar. The seized gold ornaments would be deposited in the court of special judge for SPE and ACB cases, informed the ACB officials.

The Tahsildar was caught red-handed on August 14 when the ACB sleuths raided his residence in AS Rao Nagar and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.18 crore. In subsequent searches, Rs 27 lakh cash besides many property documents were also found.

Later, the Tahsildar was arrested as he acted hand-in-glove with two real estate dealers. The trio was engaged in a cash transaction with regard to 28 acres of land at Rampally Dayara, Keesara mandal. As the land was under dispute, a few parties approached the High Court and obtained favorable orders.

However, the Tahsildar demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore to issue pattadar passbook. Currently, all the accused are lodged at Chanchalguda jail.