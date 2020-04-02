Auto driver commits suicide over unable to find liquor in Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a person has allegedly committed suicide over depressed on unable to find liquor at Shantinagar in Bengaluru. The deceased identified as Syed Salman (35), an auto driver, who was addicted to alcohol.

With the strict implementation of lockdown, Salman has to stay at home, and he was frustrated as wine shops were closed and couldn't find liquor.

Over not getting alcohol, Salman started behaving differently and committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan when there was no one present at the house. On receiving the information from the deceased family members, the Tumakuru police have registered a case and investigating further.