Bengaluru: One killed, 5 injured as man goes on stabbing spree

Bengaluru: Cottonpet is one among the crowded and commercial hubs in Bengaluru. Sunday was a terrifying moment for the people around Cottonpet area when a man armed with a knife attacked morning-walkers and pedestrians randomly, killing one person and injuring five others. The man identified as Ganesh walked for two km through Anjanappa Garden, Bakshi Garden and Balekai mandi stabbing people without any provocation.



Upon receiving information from some panic-stricken residents, a patrolling team rushed to the spot, pinned down Ganesh and recovered the weapon. The investigation revealed that Ganesh lives near Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet area and works as a loader in Balekai mandi. He is reported to have stolen the knife from a local butcher's shop. The family of the man claimed he was mentally unstable.

The injured were taken to different hospitals. One of the injured, 30-year-old Mari, died of knife wounds. "We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack. Ganesh's family claims he is mentally unstable. We are waiting for medical reports," said a senior police officer. A case has been registered at Cottonpet police station for further investigation.