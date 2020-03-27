Case booked against Narayana e-techno school in Ongole

The police have booked a case against Narayana e-techno school after receiving a complaint from DEO VS Subba Rao in Ongole on Thursday. According to sources, amid of Coronavirus outbreak in the state, the government has declared holidays to all educational institutions till March 31st.

Without considering the orders, Narayana e-techno school at Anjaiah road in Ongole was conducting classes by pressurizing the teachers. Over the information, DEO Subba Rao along with the police raided on the school.

During the raid, DEO found that the school forced teachers to attend the class and conduct online teaching by violating the government rules. On the incident, DEO has lodged a complaint with the police against the Narayana e-techno school principal Alam Kiran, Administrative officer K Balaji, teachers Sheikh Sharmila, and A Prashant Kumar.