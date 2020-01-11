Top
Constable held for raping woman in Prakasam district

Highlights

In an incident, a police constable attacked a couple and forcibly took the woman to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

Ongole: In an incident, a police constable attacked a couple and forcibly took the woman to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The incident has came into light when the victim lodged a complaint in the police station and later the accused has been arrested.

Going into details, A young woman belongs to Ongole works in a showroom and became friend with a person by name Vinay. On the 8th of this month, both were traveling on Mangamuru road and Pernamitta in afternoon around 1 pm.

On that route, they stopped near farmland. At that time, a police constable approached them and inquired what they were doing in the area. He warned Vinay to leave from the place and later threatened the woman to seat on his bike and took her to another farmland which is two kilometers away and raped her.

Vinay who was worried about the woman searched for her along with his friends and came to know about the incident. Immediately they approached the police station and lodged a complaint.

On receiving the complaint, the police identified the accused as R Anand who is working as a constable at Kothapatnam PS, registered a case under Section 314, 323, 363 and 376 of the IPC and arrested him.

