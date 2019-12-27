Couple played robbery drama for elder son in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: In an incident, a couple has two sons and among them, they love the eldest son the most. While the second son is financially well settled and the elder one is struggling with a private job. In an attempt to make the elder son financially strong, they played a robbery drama and caught by the police.

According to the police, K Rama Rao and his wife Anuradha resides at KT road in Palasa of Srikakulam district. On Wednesday night, the couple slept in the upper room in the house. When they came down the next day morning, the room on the ground floor was opened up and found in a messy condition. When opened the locker, they found that 25 tolas of gold ornaments and cash of Rs 1.50 lakh have gone missing. With this, they filed a complaint with the police.

Immediately, Kasibugga police reached the spot and examined the surroundings. The clues team inspected the theft room and found Anuradha's fingerprints on the locker. Over questioning her, she has given irrelevant answers. On the other side, the remaining entrance doors of the house remained closed. As there was no other way to enter the house, the police suspected the couple and interrogated in their style. With this, they admitted the robbery drama.

Rama Rao and Anuradha have two sons. The elder son Siva Krishna is working in a private company in Visakhapatnam and the second son Vijay Krishna settled in Qatar as a software engineer.

In order to help the elder son financially, they planed a robbery drama. The couple thought that there would be no problem with the youngest son if they say that the gold and cash were lost in the theft. Speaking on the occasion, CI Venu Gopal said that the incident has been reported to the higher officials and further action would be taken accordingly.