CRPF jawan kills wife before committing suicide

Jammu:A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan killed his wife and himself while his sister-in-law escaped miraculously on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu division.

Police sources said a CRPF jawan identified as constable Madan Singh Chib shot his wife and himself dead after a heated verbal exchange with his family.

"He also shot at his sister-in-law who was injured, but escaped death miraculously. Eight-year old daughter of the couple was also present when the incident took place. She is safe.

"The jawan was posted at the CRPF headquarters in Jammu division. An FIR has been registered in the incident ", police sources said.

Reports said the CRPF has also ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts of the incident.