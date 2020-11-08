Former Village Chief Shot Dead In Patna's Paliganj
Highlights
Patna: A former village chief Sanjay Verma was allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants in Patna's Paliganj area while he was on a morning walk on Sunday.
The assailants were riding a motorcycle. The incident took place at the Dulhan Bazar police station area of Paliganj block, the police said.
Patna Police has commenced an investigation in the case.
Further details are awaited.
