Hyderabad: 19-year-old murderer gets 10 years RI

Hyderabad: The infamousstabbing case which occurred in February 2019 and shook the entire city for the brutality committed by the accused youngster Chitkuri Bharat alias Sonu (19) was finally sentenced on Monday to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Hyderabad.

The first Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala said that, the accused Bharat was guilty under Section 307 (Attempt to Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced him to undergo RI for 10 years for stabbing a 16-year-old girl from the same locality.

The court also sentenced Bharat to five years RI for the offence committed under relevant Sections of Arms Act, said the Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy.

He said, "Both the sentences will run concurrently on him and the court also levied a fine amount for RS 15,000. The victim's mother filed a police complaint after her daughter was attacked by Bharat. He was then arrested and the proceedings went on since then. The most crucial factor in this case was, the gory incident was witnessed by a few from the locality as both the accused and victim belonged to the same locality. So the witnesses who witnessed the incident stood firm on their ground which led to the conviction of the accused."

The accused Bharat who used to live in the same locality of the victim was harassing her to accept his love proposal. But the victim girl kept on refusing it, soon the morning of February 6 2019 he took a sickle with him and stabbed the girl mercilessly and fled the scene. Though he was arrested later and also the girl recovered after being treated at a private hospital.