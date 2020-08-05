Hyderabad: Bike theft gang arrested by police

Hyderabad: The city police arrested 15 persons involved in multiple bike thefts and recovered 77 bikes from their possession worth Rs 1 crore. The Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar while addressing a press conference said that the accused persons were divided into three gangs wherein the first and second gang would steal the bikes while the third gang acted as receivers/sellers.

"The method of operating by Mohsin and Ameenullah Khan was to steal high-end bikes ranging between Rs 1 lakh and 3 lakh. Later they transported it to Nizamabad where in the third gang of Akbar operated and they sold such bikes to the rural people," said the Commissioner.



He further added that the demand for a specific bike would be conveyed by Akbar gang from Nizamabad to both these gangs in Hyderabad. Upon receiving the request, these gangs would recee the colonies to find out the requested bike. After which they would break open the lock and steal the bike, he said. "Apart from that, the gangs were also involved in purchasing new high-end bikes on finance and they would use it for a couple of months and defaulted on the repayment of EMI's after a few months.

Later these vehicles were also transported to Nizamabad to Akbar's gang wherein he would modify and sell the bikes," stated the officer. All the arrested ones were charged under section 379 of IPC and were remanded to judicial custody, whereas special teams have been formed to nab the other two accused who are currently absconding.