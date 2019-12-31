Hyderabad man dies during Sunburn music event in Goa, third death in a row

Panaji: Just after two people died while standing in a line outside the gate of the Sunburn Klassique, another youth from Hyderabad has lost his life in the venue at Vagator beach in Goa on Sunday. With this, the death toll rises to three.

The deceased identified as Phanideep Khota (24) has collapsed while partying on the last day of the event. Immediately, he was rushed to the medical camp at the venue. After the first aid, Khota was shifted to another medical facility at Vagator. But due to traffic jams, there was a delay in reaching the hospital, where the doctors declared brought dead.

Khota is a native of Hyderabad and works as an automobile engineer in Bengaluru. According to the police, Khota came to Goa along with his five other friends on December 28.

Over the incident, the police registered a case and shifted the dead body to the hospital for post-mortem. The autopsy report is pending as it's sent for chemical analysis of the viscera. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the deceased family members. On the first day, the two Telugu youths died while standing in line to attend the music festival on December 27.