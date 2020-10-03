Hyderabad: Man kidnaps 1-year-old, arrested

Hyderabad: The Gopalpuram police on Friday arrested a person for kidnapping a one-year-old girl on Thursday night. The accused was identified as Shankar, a plumber from Ambedkar Nagar in Boduppal.



According to police, the accused kidnapped the daughter of Deena, a beggar, near Secunderabad railway station. The accused kidnapped her when the mother handed over her child to a person named Ajay as she went into the washroom to change her clothes before boarding a train to Punjab to meet her husband.

The accused who was waiting for a soft target near railway station saw that the woman handed over her child to another person as she went into the washroom to change her clothes. The woman was planning to board a train to Punjab to meet her husband. However, within a few minutes the accused diverted the attention of Ajay and took the child away, said the police.

The woman then filed a police complaint about her missing child. Based on the complaint, the police stations in the city were alerted and finally the kidnapper was traced in Medipally when he was walking with the girl at night. The Medipally police suspected him and when questioned about the girl, he tried to escape, but was caught and later the child was handed over to her mother, said the police. The accused Shankar confessed that he planned to kidnap a child for selling to the mafia which indulges in child prostitution. Hence, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.