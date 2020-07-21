Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter attacked by his foes

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter who was frisked by the police minutes earlier, was attacked by his foes when he stepped out of his residence in Kalapathar and was standing with his friends. The victim was identified as Shahnoor Ghazi (28).

According to police, the victim was standing in front of his residence when an anonymous group of persons wearing masks arrived at the scene on bikes and attacked on his head with a blunt object leading to severe injuries. He was immediately shifted to Osmania Hospital for further treatment.

S Sudarshan, Inspector of Kalapathar said that the victim was a 'wanted' criminal for a few cases like committing a murder and rioting in an area. So, it is being presumed that the attackers could be related to those cases in which the victim was already booked. Also, it was only a few minutes when we counseled the victim and left his residence. After we left his residence he came out and was standing when the attack took place, the inspector added.

"At present he is undergoing treatment at the hospital and his condition is said to be critical. We are analysing the CCTV footages of the area to find the culprits and investigation is still underway," he said.