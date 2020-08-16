Hyderabad: Seven booked for circulating Bengaluru violence videos

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad police on Sunday booked cases against seven persons for allegedly spreading violence videos of Bengaluru. According to CCS officials, the accused persons were spreading the videos through Youtube and other platforms like Whatsapp and Facebook on the pretext of broadcasting news.

All the seven persons were working in the field of web reporting and as stringers. They were booked under multiple sections of IPC and the investigation is going on. Once the investigation is completed, the said persons will be detained for questioning and action will be taken further, said the police.

The Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar has strictly warned in the past week about the fake news being spread about Bengaluru violence. He also stated that if anyone is found to be spreading such kind of fake news to disturb the communal harmony of the city, then strict action will be initiated against them.

