Hyderabad: Seven held for murdering businessman

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Saturday night arrested seven persons for murdering a businessman named Md Javeed at Shivrampally on Tuesday night. The accused were identified as Syed Irfan (36), Mohammed Attaullah (23), Shaik Khaled (23), Mohd Ziauddin (24), Mohd Waseem (24), Ashraf Ali (21), and Kishan Rao (24).



According to the police, the main accused Syed Irfan owned a footwear shop and also used to do chit business. He had to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh to a woman who was a relative of the deceased Javeed. As the accused was not paying the money to the woman on time, she informed it to the victim Javeed, who in turn approached Irfan and demanded the money. But he kept on delaying it by stating that he suffered losses as his shop was burnt in a fire accident. However, after a lot of pressure from Javeed, the accused Irfan paid Rs 3 lakh to the woman and did not pay the remaining amount, for which he was being pestered by Javeed, said ACP of Rajendranagar, Ashok Chakravarthy.

He said, "As the accused was continuously being pestered by Javeed, he decided to eliminate him and hatched a conspiracy along with the other accused. On Tuesday night when the victim went to Aramgarh to get his vehicle repaired, the accused and his gang who were ready with their plan attacked Javeed with sharp objects such as knives and daggers and fled the scene. The victim died on the spot."

"Later on, a special team was formed to nab the culprits and after a lot of investigation the accused gang was arrested under Section 302 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody," stated the officer.