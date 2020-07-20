Khammam: Cops arrest 3 fake naxals, seize 2.80 cash

Sathupalli (Khammam): The police have arrested three fake Naxals at Sathupalli and seized Rs 2.80 lakh cash, two air pistols, two cars and mobile phones from them.



The accused were identified as T Vijayalakshmi, resident of Banjara Hills in Hyderabad, Manoj Kumar and Harish of Velpukonda village of Medak district.

At a press conference here on Sunday, Sathupalli Circle Inspector Ramakanth said that Mahalakshmi OB Company Manager complained to the police that a few persons claiming to be Maoists were making threatening calls to the owners and managers of the company demanding money. A few persons visited the company office at Sathupalli on July 5 threatening to kill the manager and blowing up their offices if they failed to pay Rs 50 lakh. On July 12th night, they came to the office and extorted Rs 5 lakh showing guns, the CI stated.

Manoj Kumar and Harish came to Sathupalli again on Saturday and collected Rs 1 lakh. The police, who tracked their phone calls, have arrested and sent them to judicial custody. The accused revealed that they were acting under the guidance of Vijayalakshmi. The police arrested Vijayalakshmi at her residence in Banjara Hills on Sunday, CI Ramakanth informed.