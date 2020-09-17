Khammam: Huge haul of PDS rice seized

Khammam: Following a tip, Taskforce police have seized 100 quintals of PDS rice at Manikyaram village in Karepalli mandal.

Taskforce ACP G Venkat Rao informed the media here on Thursday that Circle Inspector B Venkat Swamy and SI Meda Prasad conducted a raid on a residence in the village where the rice was hidden. The accused, Jampala Venkateswarlu of Gadepadu, was absconding.

Meanwhile, police seized banned tobacco products and a car at Kusumanchi on Thursday during regular vehicle checking. A trader, Puchakayala Suresh of Tallampadu village in Khammam (Rural) mandal, was taken into custody in connection with the case.

Suresh procured material worth about Rs 8.35 lakh from Bidar in Karnataka to sell in Khammam district. Car driver Y Sunil was absconding and Suresh was handed over to Kusumanchi police for legal action, the ACP informed.