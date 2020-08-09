Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam Police seize `30 lakh worth ganja, one held

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police have seized ganja worth Rs 30 lakh on the outskirts of the temple town on Sunday. According to Circle Inspector K Vinod Kumar, police were conducting routine vehicle checking on the outskirts of the temple town and found a Tata Manza vehicle coming from Andhra Pradesh border suspicious. They stopped the vehicle and found out 204 kg dry ganja packets in the vehicle.



The police seized ganja and arrested Bala Kumar from Mahabubabad district, who had confessed of coming from Chhattisgarh State to Hyderabad to sell ganja.

On the other hand, Bhadrachalam in-charge Assistant Superintendent of Police Sabareesh informed that Cherla police on Sunday arrested a Maoist courier Sodi Chalapathi, who is the sarpanch of Puligundala village under Cherla mandal, on the outskirts of Cherla. He was acting as a courier of a banned Maoist group and supplies medicines, essential commodities and other items to the Maoists.