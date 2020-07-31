Kothagudem: Dummugudem police arrest Maoist sympathiser

Kothagudem: Dummugudem police seized medical kits and tablets in two boxes from a maoist sympathiser on Friday at Dummugudem.

According to the Circle Inspector Venkateshwar, the police was conducting a vehicle check between the villages of Parnasala and Seethanagaram under the Dummagudem mandal in early hours of Friday when a suspicious 28-year-old man carrying two boxes was going that way. Noticing the police he tried to escape but was caught.

The man identified as Kaka Veeraswamy, during questioning confessed to be working as a sympathiser of the banned Maoist party and was trying to send the medicines to the party leaders.

He revealed that he had been working with the party for many years and had purchased the medical kits from Bhadrachalam.