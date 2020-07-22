Kurnool: Woman kills husband taking help of paramour

Kurnool: A woman killed her husband by taking the help of her paramour and the incident took place at Weaker Section Colony in the city in the early hours on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Thimma Raju (45). According to information, Thimma Raju was living with his wife Anjali and three children at the colony and he was an ice-cream vendor.



They got married about 15 years ago and are blessed with three children. Thimma Raju goes round surrounding areas selling ice creams, Anjali came in contact with another person of the same colony and it led to illicit relation between them.

Thimma Raju noticed change in his wife's behaviour. One day, he found his wife and her paramour at the house and warned her to change her attitude. Despite warning, Anjali continued her affair with paramour. Both wife and husband used to quarrel frequently on the issue, said the source. Anjali wanted to eliminate Thimma Raju and took the help of her paramour. On Monday night Anjali and her paramour attacked Thimma Raju with a stick while he was in deep sleep. Thimma Raju died due to serious bleeding injuries. Anjali and her paramour tried to project that Thimma Raju died in a road accident.