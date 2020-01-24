Man attacks wife over extra dowry in Chittoor district

Chittoor: In an incident, a married woman was severely injured in the attack by her husband's family members over extra dowry. This crime has happened at Peddakalva village in Gangadhara Nellore mandal of Chittoor district.

According to the sources, a woman named Rajo, who belongs to Santagetu village in Irala mandal got married to Pawan Kumar of Peddakalva village three years ago. The couple has a son.

The woman's husband Pawan Kumar, father-in-law Janaprakash (ASI) mother-in-law Bhanumati often torture her demanding extra dowry. In this context, they attacked Roja with knives on Wednesday.

In the attack, the victim sustained severe injuries. The locals who noticed immediately rushed her to the Chittoor government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.