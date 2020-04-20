Man brutally murdered his girlfriend, held in Pune

In an incident, a man has brutally murdered his girlfriend over developing suspicious that she is having an affair with another man. The crime came into light when the woman's body was found in the water tank in Pune.

According to the sources, a young woman (21) and her boyfriend (21) are in the live-in relationship. In the last February, the couple shifted to Lohegaon area near Pune from Bengaluru.

Recently, the deceased woman's boyfriend developed suspicious that she is having an illegal affair with another man. With this, he decided to murder her. As per the plan, he tied her hands and legs and strangled her to death.

Later he fastened a big rock around her and dumped the body in a water tank near Lohegaon and escaped from the spot. The locals noticed the body in the water and informed the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the site and initiated the investigation. During the interrogation, the accused admitted the crime. On the incident, the police have registered a case and arrested the accused.