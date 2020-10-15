Man claims harassment by wife in FB post, consumes poison

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh):A 30-year-old social worker shared a suicide note on Facebook before consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur city.

In his post, Chandan Singh Verma claimed that he was being harassed by his wife Kalpana Verma, who was demanding Rs 20 lakh for giving him a divorce. They got married in 2014.

When his friends and relatives saw the post on Wednesday, they immediately started calling him, but he did not answer the calls. Some of them reached his house and found it locked from inside.

The police were informed and Chandan was found lying unconscious on his bed.

He was immediately taken to a district hospital and later referred to a higher centre in Bareilly, but he died on his way.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kotwali police station Pravesh Singh said, "We have sent the body for autopsy and have filed an FIR against his wife under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide). The suicide note is evidence and we will include it in our investigation."