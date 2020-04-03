Man commits suicide over property disputes in Chittoor district

In an incident, a man has committed suicide over a property dispute with his brother at Gunjarlapalle village in Santhipuram mandal of Chittoor district on Thursday.

Going into the details, Rajanna and Anand are two brothers belongs to Gunjarlapalle, who lives separately after getting married and equally shared their father's property.

However, Rajanna was unaware about his mother's property that Anand hid from him and secretly registered it on the name of his wife through online.

On knowing about this, Rajanna often asked his younger brother to give his share of the property. But Anand refused to do so. With this, Rajanna took the matter to the village elders, but the issue remained unsettled.

Over becoming upset with his brother's behaviour, Rajanna has committed suicide by consuming pesticides on Wednesday. Immediately, the family members noticed and rushed him to Kuppam PES hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday. Upon receiving the information, Rallabaduguru police have registered a case and are investigating further.







