Man commits suicide over wife's death in Kurnool district

Kurnool: In a tragic incident, a 54-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide over unable to bear the death of his wife in Kurnool district.

According to the police, P Kashimanna (54) and his wife Venkatalakshamma, resides at Veerampalli village in Gonegandla mandal of Kurnool district and the family relay on agriculture. The couple has two daughters and a son, all are married.

Recently, Venkatalakshamma passed away due to illness. Since then Kashimanna has gone into depression and over unable to bear the death of his wife, he has attempted suicide by consuming pesticides when there was no one in the house.

The family members who noticed this immediately rushed him to Yemmiganur government hospital. While undergoing treatment, he died in the hospital on Saturday midnight. On receiving the complaint from the deceased son, the police have registered a case and investigating further.