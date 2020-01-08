Trending :
Man gets 7 years jail for cheating girlfriend on pretext of marriage in Visakhapatnam

The court has sentenced a man for seven years jail along with a fine of Rs 1,000 over cheating his girlfriend on the pretext of marriage and later...

Visakhapatnam: The court has sentenced a man for seven years jail along with a fine of Rs 1,000 over cheating his girlfriend on the pretext of marriage and later refused to marry her as she belongs to lower caste. This incident has happened in Visakhapatnam.

The 11th Additional district court, Justice Venkata Nagaswara Rao also sentenced the accused's mother and sister for one year jail along with a fine of Rs 1,000 each for cooperating him.

Going into details, Duda Appalaraju, a resident of Jodugulla Palem here in the district was in a love affair with a woman who also stays in the same locality.

Appalaraju's mother D Nukaratnam and sister D Rajeshwari also supported them. In this context, Appalaraju made physical contact with the woman on the pretext of marriage.

After a few days, when the woman asked him to marry her, he abused her in the name of the caste. Over this, the victim's family members tried to settle the issue with the village elders. But Appalraju didn't listen to them.

With this, the victim approached the police station and lodged a complaint. On receiving the information, the police have registered a case, arrested the three accused and produced before the court. On hearing the case, the Judge sentenced them to jail.

