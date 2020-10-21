X
X
Man, his son killed in accident in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Image

A 27-year-old man and his three-year-old son were killed and a woman was injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a mini-truck here, police said on Wednesday.

Etah (UP): A 27-year-old man and his three-year-old son were killed and a woman was injured when an auto-rickshaw was hit by a mini-truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night on Etah-Aliganj road when the man, Bhanu Pratap, was returning home after attending a ceremony of his son Krishna, they said.

They had stopped the auto-rickshaw for some work when the speeding mini-truck hit it, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, they said, adding that a woman was also seriously injured and admitted to a district hospital from where she was referred to Agra.

There were eight people in the auto-rickshaw and the remaining were safe, police said.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to trace the mini-truck's driver, they said.

